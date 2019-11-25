Japanese CBS Exec Sues Over 'Intolerant, Biased Workplace'

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- A Japanese executive at CBS sued the network for race and age bias in California state court on Monday, saying the company became an "intolerant, biased workplace" after Les Moonves resigned in September 2018 following sexual assault allegations. In his complaint, Ghen Maynard said that while CBS publicly professed to be addressing issues concerning the race and gender diversity of its shows and workers, the network was pushing out high-level, diverse employees behind the scenes. Maynard's suit contends he has been treated worse by CBS brass since Moonves' departure from the network and that the company has become a "radically different place." "Despite blaming...

