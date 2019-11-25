Epstein Guards Face April Trial, Decry Broken Prison System

Law360, New York (November 25, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday set an April trial date for two prison guards charged with failing to check on inmates the night wealthy financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his cell, overruling bids by the defense to delay. Both Manhattan Correctional Center guards pled not guilty and were released on $100,000 bail last week. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres brushed off attempts by counsel for correctional officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas to delay setting a court date for their trial, discarding arguments that the court should wait for them to review evidence or other information...

