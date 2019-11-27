Angry Sports Fans Told Once Again: Don't Cry To Courts

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 12:27 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit delivered the latest knockout blow to fans suing over the outcome of sports contests when it tossed a slew of suits from boxing fans alleging they were tricked into buying the highly anticipated, but ultimately disappointing, 2015 fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Billed as the “Fight of the Century” between two fighters regarded as the best of their generation, the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight ended in a 12-round decision victory for Mayweather, with little action and excitement. After the fight, Pacquiao revealed he suffered a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder just weeks before the fight....

