Invesco Strikes Deal To Resolve 401(k) Plan Battle

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- Invesco has told a Georgia federal judge it agreed to settle a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the investment management company of wrongly lining its pockets by filling its 401(k) plan with its own products. Invesco Holding Co. (US) Inc. and other related entities, along with lead plaintiff Diego Cervantes, said in a brief Friday notice they have come to a settlement in principle to resolve the suit, but gave no further details on the substance of the deal. They said they anticipate they will file a written deal and a motion seeking the court's approval within...

