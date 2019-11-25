Ex-CEO Gets Over 4 Years For Cooking Hedge Fund's Books

Law360, New York (November 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit former Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja with 50 months in prison Monday for directing a scheme to overinflate his fallen hedge fund's assets by $100 million, rejecting a defense argument that his underlings were responsible. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ordered Ahuja to report to prison on March 27 and said she would calculate the amount of restitution the former high-flying financier must make to investors including Skybridge Capital in coming weeks. “I do not believe that all of this was going on without his knowledge or assent,” Judge Failla said, addressing a...

