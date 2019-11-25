Fox Nears Order Blocking Netflix From Poaching Execs

Law360, Santa Monica, Calif. (November 25, 2019, 10:26 PM EST) -- A California state judge indicated Monday he's leaning towards granting Fox an injunction blocking Netflix from poaching executives who have signed up to fixed-term employment contracts, although his tentative ruling wouldn't end the tangle of litigation between the entertainment heavyweights. In a 48-page tentative ruling released ahead of a hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc D. Gross indicated that Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. — which is now owned by The Walt Disney Co. — is entitled to injunctive relief after finding it had shown that Netflix engaged in unfair competition by inducing two of Fox's executives, Tara Flynn and...

