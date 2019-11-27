CIT Says Commerce's Korean Steel Tariff Lacks Evidence

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has handed a Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary a win in finding that the federal government didn't sufficiently show why an export price had to be constructed to calculate an anti-dumping duty on South Korean steel pipes. Hyundai Steel Inc. had complained that the evidence the U.S. Department of Commerce had relied on to construct the export price during an administrative review was identical to evidence the CIT had already rejected in a different administrative review of oil country tubular goods, otherwise called seamless rolled steel products. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves agreed with Hyundai and said...

