SEC Wins Early End To Pump-And-Dump Suit Against Attys

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 1:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission won an early end to its suit against two securities attorneys accused of facilitating a pump-and-dump scheme Monday, when a New York federal judge found that there was no real dispute as to the lawyers' liability. According to the SEC, New York attorney Mustafa Sayid and Texas lawyer Norman Reynolds violated several securities laws, including Section 5 of the Securities Act, which requires all offers and sales of securities to be registered with the SEC. Reynolds made false statements in order to get authorization for unregistered stock transactions that allowed Sayid to artificially inflate, or...

