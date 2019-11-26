'Enough Is Enough' In State Farm Medicare Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge cut short claims against State Farm that it hasn't repaid Medicare Advantage organizations for car accident-related medical expenses, saying "enough is enough" after the companies' failed attempts to establish standing. Three companies that were trying to recover the alleged unpaid money failed several times to show they can pursue the reimbursement claims, and they're not entitled to file a third amended complaint, U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade said. Judge McDade said evidence proves that the Medicare beneficiary for whom the companies were trying to recover had sought medical services relating to a knee replacement and not a...

