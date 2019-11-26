Comscore Seeks Out Of Suit Over ‘Internal Disagreement’

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 1:40 PM EST) -- Analytics company Comscore fought back Monday against allegations it misrepresented its business strategy to investors, telling a New York federal judge that she should end a shareholder’s putative class action against it because the market isn’t entitled to information about internal business disagreements. In its Nov. 25 motion to dismiss, the company said that an internal disagreement about its future that led to the departure of two of its executives was not actionable and that claims the company made about its plans for growth in early 2019, before the departures, were protected by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. “Issuers have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS