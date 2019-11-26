Commerce Tees Up Rules For Trump's Network Security Order

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday floated its plan for implementing President Donald Trump's executive order on network security, saying it will evaluate transactions affecting U.S. networks through a fact-specific, case-by-case method. In the proposed rule set for publication Wednesday, the department gave itself broad discretion to determine which transactions in the information communications technology and services supply chain pose a risk to national security. It said those identified as problematic may require "mitigation, prohibition or an unwinding of the transaction." "These rules demonstrate our commitment to securing the digital economy, while also delivering on President Trump's commitment to our digital...

