4 States To Appeal Dismissal Of SALT Cap Case To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- New York, Maryland, New Jersey and Connecticut said Tuesday they would appeal to the Second Circuit their suit challenging the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, a case that a federal district court had dismissed. New York Attorney General Letitia James, part of a four-state challenge to the federal SALT deduction cap, said her state would “not be bullied into paying more in taxes or changing its vital public investments.” (AP) While dismissing the suit in September, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken concluded that the states were harmed as a result of the $10,000 cap...

