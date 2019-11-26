Fox V. Netflix Ruling Strengthens Employment Contracts

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- In a major development in the ongoing litigation between media titans Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. and Netflix Inc., a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has tentatively ruled that Fox is entitled to an injunction prohibiting Netflix from further soliciting Fox employees who are subject to valid fixed-term employment agreements with Fox, or inducing such employees to breach their agreements. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc D. Gross issued a 48-page tentative ruling on Monday in which he found that Netflix had violated California’s Unfair Competition Law by inducing two Fox employees (Marcos Waltenberg and Tara Flynn) to breach the fixed-term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS