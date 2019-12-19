Top 5 Gov't Contracts Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- There were a number of important rulings for federal contractors in 2019, from U.S. Supreme Court decisions clarifying the limits of the Freedom of Information Act and False Claims Act, to a first-of-its-kind decision confirming that cybersecurity violations can back FCA liability. Here are the five most prominent cases that have made an impact on government contracting law this year: Supreme Court Extends Qui Tam FCA Suit Time Limit to 10 Years Weighing in on an issue that had split circuit courts, the Supreme Court ruled in May that the government doesn’t have to intervene in an FCA case for the "government knowledge" statute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS