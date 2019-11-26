Boston Heart Settles FCA Suit Over Referral Fraud For $26.7M

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts-based diagnostic laboratory will pay $26.67 million to resolve a False Claims Act suit claiming it conspired with other companies to pay doctors illegal kickbacks disguised as investment returns in exchange for lab testing referrals, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The settlement, filed in California federal court, resolves claims that Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp. charged Medicare and Medicaid for advanced lipid testing referred by providers who received kickbacks and that it coordinated with independent marketers to make payments to the referring physicians. Boston Heart also waived fees for its specialized dietary services and tied the kickbacks to the...

