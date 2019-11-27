Justices Urged Not To Weigh In On Payday Loan Ruling

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- Consumers leading litigation accusing a tribe-owned lender of charging exorbitant interest rates urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a challenge to a Second Circuit ruling that found arbitration clauses in the loan agreements unenforceable. Borrowers Jessica Gingras and Angela C. Given said Tuesday the petition for a writ of certiorari from Sequoia Capital Operations LLC and TCV V LP — companies that allegedly provided funding for the Chippewa Cree-owned Plain Green LLC's payday lending business — must be denied. Sequoia and TCV argue in their September petition that the Second Circuit’s ruling, which found that the arbitration provision...

