Top Immigration Rulings Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 10:57 AM EST) -- This year saw a number of key federal court rulings on the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, with some judges giving the president's restrictionist policies the green light and others halting the measures in their tracks. “There’s been more high-profile immigration litigation than I can ever remember in my 35 years practicing and teaching immigration law,” said Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration law professor at Cornell University Law School. Here, Law360 takes a look at the biggest immigration rulings in 2019. 2020 Census Question In the summer, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to add a question about citizenship status...

