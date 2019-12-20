Top 5 International Arbitration Decisions Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:48 PM EST) -- International arbitration attorneys this year were kept riveted by a series of decisions bound to have a lasting impact in the practice, from a U.S. Supreme Court case that dealt with gateway questions of arbitrability to a pair of circuit court decisions relating to an increasingly important discovery tool for legal proceedings abroad. Here are five of 2019's top international arbitration decisions. Henry Schein Inc. et al. v. Archer and White Sales Inc. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in January that courts may not override a contract delegating to arbitrators the question of whether a claim must be arbitrated or litigated,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS