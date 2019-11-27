Jackson Lewis Nabs Employment Litigator From Ogletree

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has hired a former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC shareholder and current chair of the labor and employment law section of the National Bar Association to join the firm's class action practice in San Francisco as a principal. Kevin D. Reese, who defends companies in wage-and-hour class actions primarily in the health care and transportation industries and counsels management on issues related to discrimination, harassment, trade secrets, unfair competition and other workplace matters, joined Jackson Lewis on Nov. 25 after spending seven years at Ogletree. Reese told Law360 that his decision to make the move was...

