Billionaire FilmOn Founder Hit With $8.25M Sex Battery Verdict

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- Billionaire FilmOn founder Alki David committed sexual battery against a production assistant who worked for his media companies, a California jury found Tuesday, awarding her $8.25 million and setting the stage for possible punitive damages after a trial that saw David repeatedly disrupt proceedings and storm out of court. The jury found that David committed both battery and sexual battery against plaintiff Mahim Khan, and that David and his defendant media companies FilmOn and Alki David Productions created a hostile work environment by subjecting her to sexual harassment. The trial featured several bizarre scenes, including disruptive outbursts by David that prompted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS