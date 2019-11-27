Tesla Investor Can’t Snag SEC Docs On Musk’s Tweets Yet

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:07 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has said it’s too early for a Tesla investor to subpoena the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for information related to its investigation of CEO Elon Musk’s tweets about taking the automaker private. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied without prejudice the investor’s request to issue a subpoena for documents that relate to his proposed class action accusing the controversial CEO of intentionally misleading the market about his intention to take the company private at $420 per share, as he’d indicated in a string of tweets Aug. 7, 2018. As required by securities law,...

