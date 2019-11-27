Flyers' Attys Win $14.1M Award In Airline Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has awarded attorneys for a group of passengers $14.1 million in fees for their work on a $58 million settlement with All Nippon Airways, which was one of several airlines accused of conspiring to fix the prices of trans-Pacific flights. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Tuesday granted the attorneys about 25% of the final settlement fund, which was slightly lower than the 33% that the attorneys originally asked for. In his order, Judge Breyer noted that because this was the final settlement after two previous rounds of settlements with the airline companies, the value should be...

