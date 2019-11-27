Facebook Users Win Injunctive Class Cert. In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of current Facebook users seeking to change Facebook's security practices over claims the social media giant's negligence led to a data breach that affected 29 million users, but rejected two other proposed classes seeking monetary damages. While named plaintiff Stephen Adkins requested certification for three separate classes — one seeking an injunction to change Facebook's security practices, one seeking cash for future credit monitoring and one seeking damages from time spent devoted to the data breach — U.S. District Judge William Alsup found that only the worldwide class seeking to change Facebook's security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS