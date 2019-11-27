Judge Declines Recusal Bid Over 'Copyright Troll' Comments

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has declined to recuse himself after criticizing Richard Liebowitz, an attorney who has filed more than 1,600 copyright lawsuits over the past four years, noting that he never actually called the attorney a "copyright troll" and that he's shown neither favoritism nor antagonism. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan explained Tuesday that he, himself, never referred to Liebowitz as a copyright troll in a recent ruling but merely noted that another judge had previously characterized Liebowitz as such. "And rather than accusing Mr. Liebowitz of filing strike suits to extort settlements, the court observed that there...

