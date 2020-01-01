4 International Arbitration Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- As international arbitration attorneys welcome a new decade, many are keeping a close watch on a handful of cases — including one in which the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether nonsignatories can enforce an international arbitration agreement and the long-awaited decision from a Dutch appeals court concerning the possible revival of $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia. Here are the top four cases we're watching in 2020. U.S. Supreme Court to Rule on Enforceability of Arbitration Agreements The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in June to consider whether a French unit of General Electric Co. can force arbitration of a dispute...

