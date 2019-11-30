Tech Whiz Accused Of Boosting North Korea Crypto Expertise

Law360, New York (November 30, 2019, 9:02 PM EST) -- A 36-year-old Alabama native with a lifetime of computer hacking experience assisted North Korea with cryptocurrency technology in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said Friday. Virgil Griffith was arrested Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport on a complaint charging him with a count of conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The alleged violation occurred during an April trip to the North Korean capital to participate in a meeting called the “Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference,” prosecutors say. Griffith is due to appear before a judge in Los Angeles federal court on Monday. "Griffith provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS