Dershowitz Defamation Spat Can't Go On Forever, Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 2, 2019, 12:28 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sought Monday to streamline a bitter defamation case brought by a Florida woman who says retired Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz damaged her when he denied being part of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex ring and called her a liar, but the warring sides showed little inclination to take the hint. In an attempt to speed things along, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska declined to immediately authorize expert discovery, refused to greenlight a long list of possible deposition witnesses and said she would take with a grain of salt plaintiff Virginia Giuffre's plan to amend her lawsuit to...

