FDA's Asbestos-In-Talc Finding Takes Stage In Latest J&J Trial

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:05 PM EST) -- An attorney for a woman who blames Johnson & Johnson's baby powder for her cancer pointed Monday to a recent FDA finding of asbestos in the company's talc, telling a California state jury it was undisputed that the carcinogen had been found in the signature J&J product. During the first day of the Oakland trial, Moshe Maimon of Levy Konigsberg LLP, attorney for plaintiffs Linda and Mark O'Hagan, told the jury that Linda O'Hagan's mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs, was caused by asbestos in J&J baby powder, some of which contained talc supplied by co-defendant Rio Tinto...

