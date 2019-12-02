Ethereum Co-Founder Defends Crypto Expert After LAX Arrest

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- The co-founder of the blockchain platform Ethereum took to Twitter on Sunday to defend a colleague arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport days earlier for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions against North Korea. Virgil Griffith was charged on Thanksgiving with one count of conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for allegedly delivering a presentation in North Korea about cryptocurrency technology that could help the country evade sanctions and anti-money laundering protections. Griffith works for the Ethereum Foundation, which develops the Ethereum blockchain technology. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said in a series of tweets Sunday that he would not “take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS