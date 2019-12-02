Tribe Says Showtime Can't Bail On 'Billions' Defamation Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Cayuga Nation and a council member have urged a New York state judge not to toss their suit claiming Showtime's "Billions" defamed them, saying an episode trafficked in Native American stereotypes in its portrayal of a female character sharing the official's last name and tribal role. Showtime had asked the court in mid-October to toss the suit that alleges a May episode of "Billions" presented the tribe as operating an illegal casino and bribing public officials, arguing the episode's "Jane Halftown" character was a positive, fictional portrayal of a tribal official and didn't come close to defamation. Clint Halftown and the tribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS