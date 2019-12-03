DOD's Private Housing Metrics Misleading, GAO Official Says

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:50 PM EST) -- High resident satisfaction scores for privatized military housing are unreliable and misleading, a senior U.S. Government Accountability Office official told lawmakers Tuesday at a hearing into ongoing problems with unsafe and poorly constructed on-base housing. Although tenant satisfaction rates recorded in the most recent annual U.S. Department of Defense survey — from 2017, released in 2019 — and on-base housing occupancy rates are both high, neither is a true reflection of the levels of dissatisfaction military families have with privatized on-base housing, Elizabeth Field, the GAO’s director of defense capabilities and management, told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We have determined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS