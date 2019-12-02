Ex-Boies Schiller Atty Joins DLA Piper's New York Office

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:28 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has hired a veteran white collar attorney away from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP as a litigation partner in its New York office, the firm announced Monday. Scott Wilson formerly served as a senior adviser and special counsel in the office of the New York attorney general, where he oversaw several civil and criminal investigations and negotiated high-profile settlements, according to a statement put out by DLA Piper on Monday. He's been at Boies Schiller for the past six years, and during that time he's helped defend a number of corporate clients against suits alleging all types of white collar...

