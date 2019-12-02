Lake Tahoe Co. Owes Leg Amputee $23M Over Boat Accident

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday ordered a Lake Tahoe watersport company to pay $23.2 million to a woman who lost her leg after it was caught in the propellers of a boat the company had rented to her and her co-workers. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez said in a 32-page order that Manisha Palla, once fearless and outgoing, has had to learn how to move through life anew, and has suffered both physical and emotional suffering as a result of LM Sports Inc.’s negligence. “Among other things, Palla learned firsthand how driving and walking in the snow is different...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS