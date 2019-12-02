NJ Atty Disbarred Over Bogus Settlement In Car Crash Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- An attorney with a shady disciplinary record was stripped of his license to practice law in New Jersey on Monday over a series of misdeeds that included drafting bogus settlement documents in a car crash suit that had been dismissed and then forging his client’s signature to deceive ethics authorities. The New Jersey Supreme Court issued an order disbarring attorney Arnold M. Abramowitz based on the Aug. 28 recommendation of the court’s Disciplinary Review Board, which said the lawyer’s misconduct in the various matters “demonstrates a lack of good judgment, good character, and willingness to learn from prior mistakes.” A special...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS