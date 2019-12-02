Rhode Island Announces $400M Stadium Development Project

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- The state of Rhode Island, the city of Pawtucket and a private investor announced on Monday a $400 million real estate economic development project creating a stadium, hotel and retail space intended to transform the city’s physical waterfront area. The economic development project, called Tidewater Landing, is the largest in the history of Pawtucket, officials said. When complete, the waterfront will see an additional 200 housing units, 200,000 square feet of office space and a 7,500-seat stadium, which will open in time for the 2022 season of the United Soccer League Championship, according to the announcement Monday. "Today is an exciting...

