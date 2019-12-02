Riot Games Reaches $10M Deal In Workers' 'Bro Culture' Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:58 PM EST) -- Riot Games will shell out $10 million to end a gender discrimination and sexual harassment proposed class action over the League of Legends maker's alleged "bro culture," according to a motion filed last week in California state court. Melanie McCracken, a current employee, and former worker Jessica Negron hit Riot Games with the proposed gender discrimination and sexual harassment class action in November 2018, alleging the company fostered a "men-first" culture that puts women at a disadvantage during the hiring process and in the workplace. McCracken has since resolved her individual claims, and another worker, Gabriela Downie, is serving as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS