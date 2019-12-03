Feds Say Real Estate Analyst Job Can't Qualify For H-1B Visa

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- The federal government has defended its denial of an H-1B visa for a Boston real estate firm's Ukrainian analyst, saying the position requires a specific college degree to be a "specialty occupation," not a degree in one of several fields. In urging a Massachusetts federal court to reject Drew Co. Inc.'s claim that it was arbitrarily denied a visa for a Ukrainian citizen hired as a market research analyst, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that the company lists "generalized degrees from disparate fields" including business, economics and international trade as a requirement for the analyst's job. The government said...

