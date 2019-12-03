Goodwin Procter Faces DQ Bid In Ill. County's BofA Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP should be disqualified from representing Bank of America in a suit alleging the banking giant engaged in racially discriminatory lending practices, as witnesses in the case reversed their sworn statements after the firm began representing them, an Illinois county has argued. Former employees of Bank of America Corp. and related entities who had previously attested to witnessing matters such as discrimination in lending practices, the levying of exorbitant fees or the use of certain lending mechanisms have in recent months signed new declarations that refute their prior declarations, according to Cook County’s filing Monday with the Northern District...

