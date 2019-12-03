Gamers Oppose Nintendo Bid To Arbitrate Joystick Claims

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 12:53 PM EST) -- A group of Nintendo Switch players is asking a Washington federal court to reject Nintendo of America Inc.’s bid to send to arbitration claims that the company sold defective joysticks, saying the arbitration clause is unenforceable. The proposed class, led by named plaintiff Ryan Diaz, told the court Monday that California law and Ninth Circuit precedent hold that an arbitration clause that precludes injunctive relief, such as the one in the Switch’s end user license agreement, is null and void. Because the proposed class includes plaintiffs from California, those claims would fall under California consumer protection law, and thus come under...

