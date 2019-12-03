American Airlines Pensioners Want Class Cert. In ERISA Row

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- American Airlines pensioners have asked a Texas federal judge to certify a proposed class of thousands of members in their suit accusing the airline of shorting them on retirement benefits by using an outdated mortality table in violation of ERISA. In their motion Monday, the pensioners told the court that the proposed class in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against American Airlines Inc. met the requirements outlined in Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which governs class actions. The pensioners said that the proposed class likely numbers in the thousands, satisfying the numerosity requirement in Rule...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS