Real Estate Rumors: Numerator, Vornado, Walmart

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- Consumer insights firm Numerator is in late-stage talks to lease roughly 60,000 square feet in Chicago from Brookfield Properties, Crain’s Chicago Business reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Numerator is in talks for space at 24 E. Washington St. and would leave its roughly 50,000 square feet at Willis Tower for the new digs if it reaches a deal, Crain’s said. Citi, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and BMO Harris Bank have loaned $800 million to Vornado Realty Trust for a property on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The loan for 650 Madison Ave., a 28-story tower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS