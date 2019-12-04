Real Estate Rumors: Akerman, Trez Forman, RM Charter

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP has reached a deal to lease roughly 100,000 square feet of space on Sixth Avenue in New York, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The law firm is taking space at 1251 Sixth Ave., which is owned by Mitsui Fudosan America, and Akerman will lease the space for 15 years, according to the report. A developer entity connected with Stonemont Financial Group has landed $38.8 million in financing from Trez Forman Capital for a logistics park project in northern Kentucky, according to a report on Wednesday from Commercial Observer. The loan is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS