Acquitted Ex-Trader's $112M Suit Has No Legs, Citi Says

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- A $112 million suit against Citigroup Inc. by a former London-based trader over his acquittal on foreign exchange-rigging charges warrants dismissal because it fails to allege the bank fabricated and orchestrated a vindictive prosecution, the financial giant told a New York federal court Monday. Citi urged the court in a letter to set a briefing schedule for a motion to throw out the case. It argued the complaint lodged in October by Rohan Ramchandani, the former head of its European forex spot-market trading desk — who was among three traders acquitted last year by a Manhattan federal jury — lacks allegations that the...

