Ex-Googler Levandowski Gets Jan. 2021 Trade Secrets Trial

Law360, San Francisco (December 3, 2019, 6:22 PM EST) -- Former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski will face a January 2021 criminal jury trial over claims he stole self-driving car trade secrets from Google, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Tuesday, after the judge scrapped an earlier trial date because of the prosecution's discovery delays. During a hearing in San Francisco, Judge Alsup said he had “no choice” but to set the trial for Jan. 25, 2021, a few months later than the September trial date he had proposed initially. The judge blamed the delay on federal prosecutors and said that the law clerk who has been working with him on the...

