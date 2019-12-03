FBI Calls FaceApp 'Potential Counterintelligence Threat'

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- The face-altering photo app FaceApp, developed by a Russian company, is a "potential counterintelligence threat," despite there being no evidence to date of Russian security officials collecting its data, according to the FBI. In a letter sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made public Monday, an FBI official said that any mobile app developed in Russia raises security concerns for the United States because of the Russian government's sweeping ability to access data within its borders without requesting that data from internet service providers. The bureau's list of potentially threatening mobile apps, according to the letter, now includes FaceApp,...

