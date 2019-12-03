Rio Tinto Unit Tells Jury It Never Supplied J&J's Talc

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:35 PM EST) -- An attorney for Rio Tinto Minerals told a California state jury Tuesday that it never supplied talc to Johnson & Johnson and that a woman alleging that talc contains asbestos and gave her cancer was confusing this Rio Tinto entity with other companies that may have used the Rio Tinto branding. Plaintiffs Linda and Mark O'Hagan are alleging in the Oakland trial that Linda O'Hagan's mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs, was caused by asbestos in J&J baby powder. During the second day of opening statements, Rio Tinto Minerals Inc. attorney Deborah Smith of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS