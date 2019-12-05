Tribes Decry Calif.'s Proposed Fee In Gambling Pact Talks

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- A group of tribes assailed California's bid for an early win in a suit accusing the state of negotiating a gambling compact in bad faith, saying in their opposition the state wrongfully refused to drop a tax-like revenue-sharing proposal. The tribes, led by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, fought the state's request for summary judgment this week, saying California continually dwelled on subjects, including imposing revenue-sharing fees on Native American gambling proceeds, that fall outside the scope of the discussions and therefore violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The state filed its own opposition brief maintaining that none of the topics...

