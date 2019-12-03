Jury Finds Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Guilty Of Price-Fixing

Law360, San Francisco (December 3, 2019, 3:26 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found Bumble Bee Foods LLC’s former CEO Chris Lischewski guilty of price-fixing after a four-week trial over allegations he worked with executives at rivals StarKist and Chicken of the Sea to illegally raise the price of canned tuna. Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski, shown center in 2008, faces up to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act on Tuesday. (AP) After just a few hours of deliberation, the jury found Lischewski guilty on the single felony charge of price-fixing, in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. He...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS