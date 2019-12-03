BofA Workers Win Cert. In Missed Breaks, Unpaid Work Suits

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday certified narrow classes of Bank of America NA treasury services advisers and assistant store managers in lawsuits alleging that the bank violated wage laws by requiring them to work off-the-clock and skip meal and rest breaks to serve clients. In a 24-page order granting the workers’ motion for class certification in part, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler certified two classes of treasury services advisers and assistant store managers asserting off-the-clock and meal and rest break claims who work in the same areas, narrowing the originally proposed class of 44,000 non-exempt workers by thousands. The judge reasoned that...

