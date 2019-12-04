Importers Look To Strike Down Trump's Steel Tariffs

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 12:39 PM EST) -- A group of importers sued to wipe out President Donald Trump’s steel tariffs at the U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday, accusing the administration of violating numerous provisions of the Cold War-era national security law that it used to set the duties. The suit from Universal Steel Products Inc. and three other steel users is just the latest legal challenge to Trump’s controversial use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which empowers the president to restrict imports that “threaten to impair” U.S. national security interests. After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Trump set...

